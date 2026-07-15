“Lost” alum Maggie Grace and her husband Brent Bushnell have called it quits after seven years of marriage.

TMZ reports Grace secretly filed for divorce last year, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

According to the docs, they started living separately in October 2024.

Based on the docs, the two had already worked things out before the filing since they had a premarital agreement, property settlement, and a separation agreement.

Both waived their rights to spousal support.

Grace requested her legal name be restored to Margaret Grace Ives.

Brent signed the divorce papers, so it appears to be uncontested, even with their two kids involved.

The couple tied the knot in the spring of 2017, just months after he proposed.