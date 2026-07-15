Jon Bernthal Gets Interview-Crashed by Tom Holland at ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Jon Bernthal was chatting with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario at the NYC premiere of “The Odyssey” when Tom Holland crashed the interview!

Tom surprised Jon as he embraced him on the carpet before laughing and walking away.

Tommy asked if there was a bromance going on between him and Tom, and Jon said, “He’s as good as it gets… He’s family to me, you know. I've known him since he was 17… I could not be more proud.”

Jon also chatted about the film, saying, “I'm just so grateful to get to be a part of it. The size, the scope, the attention to detail working with Chris [Nolan], you know, he’s one of the rare people on this earth that is doing the exact thing that he's put on this earth to do.”

He reacted to his iconic “The Walking Dead” line “let me tell you something” following him into this movie.

Bernthal said he did not have a say in adding, saying talk to Christopher Nolan. “You got to talk to the big man for that one... You'd have to ask him.”

Tommy also spoke with Holland, who reflected on looking up to Nolan and how this project has given him a sense of confidence and ambition. He also spoke about getting to experience it all with Zendaya and raved that she “nailed” her performance. Watch!