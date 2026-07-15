Chesterfield Township Police Dep / MEGA

Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Mathers reportedly attempted suicide over weekend, and TMZ has the scary details.

The site reports that someone called 911 from Kim’s home in Chesterfield Township in Michigan on Saturday to report a “suicide attempt."

TMZ posted audio with emergency dispatch, saying, “Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding.”

The call goes on, “She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller... Kim Mathers.”

The dispatcher then says, "She’s unconscious now. The caller was able to remove it.”

A Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by TMZ stated that Scott was rushed to the hospital on Saturday with a “hemorrhage” or “laceration” that caused heavy and uncontrolled bleeding.

The 51-year-old was transferred to McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

Kim has attempted suicide before.

Mathers was in a single-vehicle accident in Macomb Township, Michigan, in October 2015. She later revealed in an interview that it was a suicide attempt.

TMZ reports that in 2021 Kim attempted suicide again after her mother died. She was found in a bathroom bleeding after cutting herself.

Kim also ran into legal trouble earlier this year.

She was arraigned in May following an alleged hit-and-run in February.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced on Facebook that Mathers pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, including Operating - Impaired and Failure to Stop After Collision.

In June, Page Six reported that Kim had failed to appear in court for a hearing, and that there was a warrant for her arrest.

Eminem was married to Kim from 1999-2001 and again for a few months in 2006.

The exes share daughter Hailie Jade, 30. Eminem also adopted Kim’s niece Alaina, 33, and Kim’s child Stevie, 24, from another relationship.

Kim is also the mother of a son, Parker, who is reportedly in his teens.