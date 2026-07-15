Bre-Z & Greta Onieogou Share What They'll Miss Most About ‘All American’ (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Greta Onieogou and Bre-Z are dishing on the eighth and final season of “All American.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Greta and Bre-Z, who opened up on saying goodbye to the show and reflected on all the growth on and off screen they experienced over eight years.

The cast came together for “emotional” table read for the premiere episode of the final season.

Greta commented, “It’s sad to say goodbye, of course. Having everyone in the same room reading these words.”

Bre-Z chimed in, “Crying. People barely speaking through their words."

What they’ll miss most? Greta said, “Literally, being on set because we can still see each other, which is so great, but, you know, unfortunately, can’t, like, pull up to Warner Bros. the same way. Some of the sets aren’t even there anymore. Just being in those spaces, like, they really do become literally second homes to us.”

Bre-Z will be missing the “learning” aspect, saying, “I enjoyed watching different directors come in and do this thing their way and see our stories be told through their eyes.”

Bre-Z didn’t forget the cast and crew, either! She said, “I miss like coming in and seeing those people every morning.”

According to Bre-Z, the cast grew up on the show.

She said, “I followed and walked with my character as she identified things within herself. I was able to do the same thing for myself and at this point, like there was a lot of alignment and similarity between like what was happening on screen and offscreen. I’m working but helping myself do the work… so it was amazing to be able to do that.”

Greta learned a lot from her character Layla, too. She explained, “I think her storyline touched a lot of people, which I’m so proud of. I think both of us had characters that really helped a lot of people feel seen that probably don’t usually get to see themselves represented on film. It’s really cool to be able to do that.”

She noted that the “lines get blurred” when you play a character for eight seasons, saying, “There’s parts of them that I think you adopt and then vice versa.”

As for what to expect from her character Coop, Bre-Z teased, “Coop stepping into her power and just realizing that she is highly capable… we will see her just put these things to the test, everything she’s learned through friendship, through family, through school.”