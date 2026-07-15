Backgrid

Ariana Grande is moving on from her relationship with Ethan Slater.

Following their breakup, People magazine reports she’s rekindled her romance with ex Ricky Alvarez, 10 years after their split.

A source tells the magazine that Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, are “taking things very slowly."

The insider explained, “Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend. She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”

The source went on, “They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life.”

Ariana finds Ricky “funny,” said the insider, adding, “They have a similar, smart, dry sense of humor.”

Back on July 7, another source told People that Ricky had joined Ariana and her family in Florida for the Fourth of July.

“She’s having a great time on tour,” the insider said of her Eternal Sunshine tour. “She loves having close friends join her for parts of the tour.”

The insider added, “He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh, and she enjoys spending time with him.”

Ariana dated Ricky, her former backup dancer, from 2015-2016. Alvarez even got a mention in her song “Thank U, Next” with the lyric, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.”

People reports Grande recently changed the lyric at one of her shows, singing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back.”

Then, on July 13, she hinted at a romance, changing the line to: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back.”