Amy Duggar King Reveals She Spoke with Joseph Duggar’s Alleged Victim

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Joseph Duggar is facing child molestation charges stemming from an incident in 2020, and his cousin Amy Duggar King says she has spoken to the alleged victim in the case.

Duggar King opened up about that conversation on “The Sarah Fraser Show” and revealed what she said to the girl, who is now around 15 years old.

Duggar King shared, “I just gave her hope. I said, ‘This doesn’t have to destroy you. It really, truly doesn’t.’ I told her that if she ever just needed a safe place to talk, that I’m here.”

Amy told the girl she is strong for speaking out.

“You speaking out and you being so honest and vulnerable, knowing the backlash and knowing the people that would turn their backs on you and not believe you, you are such a strong person,” she told her.

Joseph is pleading not guilty to all charges, but Amy wants him to change his plea. When Duggar was arrested March, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida stated, “Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives.”

Amy said, “I don’t understand how you can admit to it and say you did it, and then backtrack and change it and be like, ‘Well, I might have said that, but I didn’t mean that.’”

She also recalled crying when she heard the news and then calling Joseph’s sister Jill, who years earlier accused their older brother Josh Duggar of molesting her as a child. Josh addressed the allegations in 2015, writing on Facebook, "as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret.”

Amy recalled, “I immediately cried. I immediately called Jill, and Jill and I cried on the phone” and she stayed on the phone with Jill to make sure she was “okay.”

In March, Joseph, 31, was arrested in Arkansas on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Joseph and his wife Kendra are also facing additional unrelated charges, including four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment. They both pleaded not guilty.

Joseph has also pleaded not guilty on all other charges, waiving arraignment, and requested a jury trial.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida revealed in a Facebook post that Joseph’s alleged crimes occurred with a then 9-year-old victim during a family vacation to Florida in 2020.

The post stated, "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

According to law enforcement, at one point Joseph apologized to the alleged victim and the abuse stopped.

The post goes on, “Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026.”

That’s when Duggar allegedly admitted his actions to the father and local detectives.