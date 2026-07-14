Zendaya ‘Grateful’ Tom Holland Was There for Her 1st Day on ‘The Odyssey’ (Exclusive)

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Zendaya wowed in as a winged goddess for the NYC premiere of “The Odyssey.”

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Zendaya, who shared that the look was her and stylist Law Roach’s interpretation of the goddess Athena's owl.

Since she's playing the goddess of wisdom, she reflected on being an old soul herself.

She said, “I think it’s just growing up very early and in a very mature environment. You know, when you’re a kid on a set… most people you spend the time with are adults. You grow up very quickly.”

“I spent a lot of time with my grandmother when I was little, so maybe that has something to do with it, too,” Zendaya noted.

She also spoke about being “very grateful” to have had husband Tom Holland there on her first day filming the Christopher Nolan epic.

She commented, “Some locations he wasn’t at, but he was on my first day, which I was very grateful for because as you can imagine, something like this is quite a daunting task. It’s the scale, the scope, it’s absolutely extraordinary. Walking onto a Chris Nolan set for the first time is no small feat, so I was happy to have some support.”

Tommy also spoke to Tom, who raved that Zendaya “nailed it” in the film. Calling her “fantastic,” he said, “She had a really tough job. I think when you see the movie and you see what she has to do, it's really difficult.”