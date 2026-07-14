Scott Bryce, 'As the World Turns' Star, Dies at 68 After Cancer Battle

CBS

Scott Bryce, the actor remembered for playing Craig on “As the World Turns,” died Sunday after a long cancer battle.

He was 68.

Bryce had been diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal and stomach cancer in 2025.

His death was initially announced by his friend Lucie Arnaz, and later confirmed by his 19-year-old son.

Jackson Bryce wrote, “God called my dad home today. This evening my father lost his long-fought battle with cancer. What began as stage three esophageal cancer eventually spread and became brain tumors that took his life away from him. Through radiation, chemo and immunotherapy, and every moment of pain, I watched my dad face it all with pride and courage, and an unshakable belief that somehow, everything would work out and he would win.”

Bryce was born January 6, 1958, in NYC.

He made his Broadway debut in “Caesar & Cleopatra” in 1977.

Cast as Craig Montgomery on “As the World Turns” in 1982, he became part of a massively popular storyline opposite future movie star Meg Ryan, who played his love interest Betsy.

He wound up playing the character 1982-1991, 1993-1994 and 2007-2008.

His other TV work included “The Facts of Life” (1988) — his character married Nancy McKeon’s Jo — “Murphy Brown” (1990-1992), “The Golden Girls” (1990), “Popular” (1999-2001), “One Life to Live” (2006-2007), “30 Rock” (2010), and “The Blacklist” (2021).