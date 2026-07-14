How JoJo Siwa & Huddy Reacted to Getting Invite for ‘Nation’s Dumbest’ (Exclusive)

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JoJo Siwa and Chase “Huddy” Hudson chatted with “Extra” about competing on “Nation’s Dumbest.”

The show is a celebrity competition series that puts stars to the test. Every week the smartest player graduates, leaving behind the players still in the running to earn the title of the Nation’s Dumbest.

Chase and JoJo talked about being invited to be on “Nation’s Dumbest.”

Hudson said, “All of my friends go, ‘That’s perfect for you, Chase.’”

JoJo said when she tells people to watch and has to say the name, “I feel like an idiot. It’s hilarious.”

As for working with other stars on the show, Siwa recalled not knowing who Ice-T was at first.

She saw a “Law & Order: SVU” clip on TikTok, saying, “Then all of a sudden I realized he’s a massive, massive, massive, massive name and I didn’t realize it.”

Chase revealed he met Ice-T on tour, saying, “He’s got a band called Body Count, who a friend of mine introduced me to. And so I actually I know him through his metal band, not his rap career.”

Hudson also confessed he “fangirled” over Jon Heder. “I was like, ‘That’s my childhood… Napoleon Dynamite.’”

“Extra” also spoke with Ice-T and Jon, who chatted about the show, their famous acting roles, and more. Watch!