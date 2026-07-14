Former Child Star Daveigh Chase Left Behind 6-Figure Estate

Splash News

“Lilo and Stitch” actress Daveigh Chase died last month at the age of 35.

Court docs obtained by People magazine state Chase left behind a $400,000 estate, even though she was unhoused leading up to her passing.

According to the court docs, Chase didn’t have a will when she died, so her mother Cathy Chase is petitioning to be the administrator of her estate, which is worth $400,000 in personal property.

A probate hearing has been set for August 12 in Los Angeles.

If Cathy is appointed as the administrator, she’ll be responsible for protecting assets, notifying creditors, keeping financial records, and letting the court know about the inventory of the estate.

Daveigh’s death certificate has been released, confirming that she died of AIDS.

In the death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, Chronic poly substance use was listed as an underlying condition for her death.