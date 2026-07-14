Former Child Star Blake Garrett’s Cause of Death Revealed

MEGA

The cause of “How to Eat Fried Worms” star Blake Garrett’s death has been revealed.

According to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s report obtained by TMZ, Garrett, 33, died of a fentanyl overdose.

His manner of death was ruled accidental.

The report states that Blake was residing at a sober living house in Tulsa when he died.

In February, Garrett’s mother Carol told TMZ that he was diagnosed with shingles just before he passed away. After three years sober, she worried he may have been trying to manage the pain and accidentally overdosed.

Blake’s most famous role was playing Plug in the 2006 film “How to Eat Fried Worms.” The cast won Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film at the 2007 Young Artists Awards.