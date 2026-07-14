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Tom Segura, 47, and Christina Pazsitzky, 50, are going their separate ways after 18 years of marriage, a source confirmed to People magazine.

The exes launched the raunchy and funny “Your Mom’s House” podcast in 2010. They went on to create the comedy podcast production company YMH Studios in 2025.

TMZ was first to report the split news. An insider revealed the breakup happened in the last few months and is amicable.

The source added, “They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.”

People reports that Tom and Christina met through their comedy work in the 1990s and wed in 2008. They welcomed Ellis in 2016 and Julian in 2018.

Tom has hosted six Netflix comedy specials and Christina has hosted two. Segura’s Netflix series “Bad Thoughts” is also up for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series, and for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series at the 2026 Emmys.

Christina also owns her own cosmetics company called Christina P.