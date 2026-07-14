Callum Turner on Nailing American Accent & One Thing He Can’t Say! (Exclusive)

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Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro are dishing on their new rom-com “One Night Only,” which is about two New Yorkers’ search for love on the one night of the year when sex is legal.

“Extra” spoke with Callum and Monica about their on-screen chemistry and the banter between their characters.

Monica noted, “I think the gentle ribbing that these two characters get into felt second nature.”

Callum added, “That’s kind of how they fall for each other, right? That ribbing each other and taking the mick and the banter because they don’t think they’re going to end up together or they don’t want to be together, so they’re on their side quest for other people and that allows them to do the banter and explore each other that way.”

Monica described the movie as “absurd and funny,” adding, “You want to know how these people operate in this world.”

The British Callum also nailed his American accent, which he felt was important.

He said, “I worked with a woman called Brett Tyne and we go in hard.”

Monica called his accent “flawless,” saying, “I feel like he’s not gotten enough compliments on this.”

Turner revealed that he struggled to say “Empire State Building” in an American accent.