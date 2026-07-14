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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox and daughter Zahara are publicly saying they want to cut ties with their famous father.

Last week, each took out a newspaper ad in the Los Angeles Daily Journal to announce their plans to drop his last name, as is required by California law.

Zahara is asking that her legal name be changed to Zahara Marley Jolie, while Maddox wants to go by Maddox Chivan Jolie.

Zahara’s hearing has been set for September 28, while Maddox is scheduled for a September 14 hearing.

In June, Zahara filed court docs to remove Pitt from her legal name.

Zahara signed the docs on April 28, just weeks before her graduation from Spelman College, E! News reports.

At her commencement speech, Zahara was called by only her mom’s last name when she accepted her diploma onstage.

Maddox filed docs in May.

While the request hasn’t been granted, Maddox hasn’t been using his dad’s name professionally either. He recently served as assistant director on Angelina’s film “Couture” and dropped Pitt from his name in the credits.

In May 2024, Maddox and Zahara’s sister Shiloh, now 20, filed to legally change her name, while that same month their sibling Vivienne, now 17, used only the last name Jolie in the playbill for “The Outsiders,” the Broadway play she worked on with her mom.