Soul Brother/JanuaryImages

Over a year after calling it quits with Laura Prepon, Ben Foster has moved on from their relationship.

On Monday, Ben, 45, debuted his new relationship with Jim Belushi’s daughter Jamison Beluschi, 26, at the premiere after party for “Motor City.”

At one point, Ben was seen kissing Jamison on the forehead.

Soul Brother/JanuaryImages

It is unclear how long Ben and Jamison have been dating, but he finalized his divorce from Prepon in April 2025.

Since the split, Ben has been living in Nashville.

He shared with The Hollywood Reporter last year, “I lived in L.A. for, we'll call it 12 years. I lived in New York for about the same. My parents are very close with my children. They've moved close to Nashville. After the pandemic, I had a cognition that I didn't need to live on either coast, quite frankly.”

Ben and Laura share two kids together.