Celebrity News July 14, 2026
Ben Foster & Jim Belushi's Daughter Jamison Go Public with Their Relationship
Over a year after calling it quits with Laura Prepon, Ben Foster has moved on from their relationship.
On Monday, Ben, 45, debuted his new relationship with Jim Belushi’s daughter Jamison Beluschi, 26, at the premiere after party for “Motor City.”
At one point, Ben was seen kissing Jamison on the forehead.
It is unclear how long Ben and Jamison have been dating, but he finalized his divorce from Prepon in April 2025.
Since the split, Ben has been living in Nashville.
Ben Foster & Laura Prepon SplitView Story
He shared with The Hollywood Reporter last year, “I lived in L.A. for, we'll call it 12 years. I lived in New York for about the same. My parents are very close with my children. They've moved close to Nashville. After the pandemic, I had a cognition that I didn't need to live on either coast, quite frankly.”
Ben and Laura share two kids together.
As for life in Nashville, Foster said, “I love horses and I ride. I love live music. I dig country music. There's been a shift from both coasts and I've found that it's gentler for me, at least, to hub there. Nashville is just a different way. I'm enjoying it."