‘Bachelorette’ Alum Joe Amabile Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Splash News

Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile is facing an unexpected health issue.

On Monday, Joe revealed that doctors saw an early-stage brain tumor after he went through a full body scan.

In an Instagram video, he said, “So a little medical update. I didn’t share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain. So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor.”

Amabile is set to undergo a craniotomy to remove the mass.

He shared, “So I now need to get brain surgery [in two weeks] to get it removed and get it tested, and then we’re gonna go from there. So it’s been a wild couple weeks. Definitely wasn’t expecting this.”

Joe admitted he was some struggling to process the news.

He noted, “I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Oh, something like this never happened to me,’ and here I am. They say it’s really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all, and I’m fine. But I will keep you updated.”

Despite what he’s facing, Amabile is taking on a positive perspective. He wrote, “I’m doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends.”

Joe’s wife Serena Pitt showed some support, commenting on his post. She wrote, “You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together ❤️ I love you.”