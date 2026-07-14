Alice Halsey Cried Over Playing Laura Ingalls in New ‘Little House on the Prairie’ (Exclusive)

Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

After 40 years, “Little House on the Prairie” is back for the next generation.

The new show returns to the range with some classic characters, including 11-year-old Alice Halsey stepping into Melissa Gilbert’s shoes as Laura.

“Extra” spoke with Alice, who shared her reaction to getting the role.

She said, “When I was told I had gotten Laura, I started to cry. Laura is an icon.”

Skywalker Hughes plays Mary, the sister of Laura.

She commented, “I was over the moon excited ’cause I grew up with these books.”

Luke Bracie and Crosby Fitzgerald play the girls’ father and mother.

Crosby teased, “There’s like wholesome, sweet moments. There’s like scary, adventure drama moments.”

Luke noted the wide “range of people” who love the original.

He said, “I’ve had 30-year-old men tell me it’s their favorite thing ever. I’ve had grandmothers. I’ve had young people that have the watched the old show and read the books as well.”