Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise’s “Digger” transformation has been revealed!

Check out the photo and new trailer featuring Tom looking aged, gray, and sporting a belly as the star of the wild and funny new movie directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The trailer reveals Digger Rockwell, an oil baron, is behind a project that is about to cause a major disaster… unless he can get ahead of it and save humanity!

The U.S. president, played by John Goodman, even declares, “Digger here got us into this mess, and Digger’s gonna get dig us out again!”

Warner Bros.

Tom and John star alongside other big names like Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons.