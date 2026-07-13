Movies July 13, 2026
See Tom Cruise’s Full ‘Digger’ Transformation in New Trailer
Tom Cruise’s “Digger” transformation has been revealed!
Check out the photo and new trailer featuring Tom looking aged, gray, and sporting a belly as the star of the wild and funny new movie directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
The trailer reveals Digger Rockwell, an oil baron, is behind a project that is about to cause a major disaster… unless he can get ahead of it and save humanity!
The U.S. president, played by John Goodman, even declares, “Digger here got us into this mess, and Digger’s gonna get dig us out again!”
Tom and John star alongside other big names like Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons.
Amid the promotion of “Digger,” Cruise has joined TikTok for the first time. He launched the account with a video of himself on the Warner Bros. lot standing on a giant shovel as he announces “Digger” will premiere in October.