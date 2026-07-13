Sam Neill of ‘Jurassic Park’ Fame Dies at 78

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Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor famous for his work in three “Jurassic Park” movies, died Monday at 78.

His Instagram account carried a statement that read, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

It went on, “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Neill was born in Northern Ireland on September 14, 1947. He moved with his family to New Zealand as a kid, becoming one of the country’s most famous citizens.

A stage actor, he debuted on TV in the early ‘70s, gaining acclaim for “Sleeping Dogs” (1977) and “My Brilliant Career” (1979).

He went on to star in “Omen III: The Final Conflict” (1981), “Possession” (1981), “Dead Calm” (1989), “The Hunt for Red October” (1990), “The Piano” (1993), and “Event Horizon” (1997).

Most famously, he was Dr. Alan Grant in “Jurassic Park” (1993), “Jurassic Park III” (2001), and “Jurassic World Dominion” (2022).

On TV, he acted in “Reilly, Ace of Spies” (1983), “The Tudors (2007), and “Peaky Blinders” (2013-2014).

He was married to Noriko Watanabe from 1989-2017.