Robert Irwin & Derek Hough Go Behind the Scenes of ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Vince Valitutti

“Extra” is down under for your exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new “Dancing with the Stars” spin-off with host Robert Irwin and our Derek Hough, who’s serving as a mentor for the would-be pros.

Irwin is on the other side after competing on and winning “Dancing with the Stars.”

He admitted, “There’s a little bit of, you know… jealousy. I’m like, ‘I want to be in there. I want to be dancing,’ but then the judging kicks in, I’m like, ‘No, you can keep that.’”

On the show, 12 dancers are flown in from around the world to compete!

Robert quipped, “We’re going to lull them into a false sense of security. They think it’s a holiday, beautiful Australia, and then, ‘Boom! Here comes the boot camp of the next pro.’”

Derek and Robert met with the wannabe pros before the show’s first performance.

Some of the dancers admitted that they were nervous to perform in front of Mark Ballas’ mom Shirley Ballas, who is a judge on the original British show “Strictly Come Dancing.”

Since Robert is expanding his role with this new gig on ABC, would he ever consider being on “The Bachelor”?

Irwin answered, “I knew this was coming. I’m going to settle it right here, right now.”

Saying “no,” Robert explained, “It’s just not for me. I’ll stick to the crocodiles.”