Prince George & Princess Charlotte Join Prince William & Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

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It was a family affair at Wimbledon for Prince William and Kate Middleton as they brought their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to watch the men’s singles final on Sunday.

William and Kate’s youngest, Prince Louis, did not attend.

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William, Kate, and the kids sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court and watched as Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev.

People magazine reports the family received a standing ovation as they arrived to the box.

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Middleton chose an olive-green dress to the event, while Charlotte wore blue. William and George both looked dapper in suits.

Kate is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and was on hand Saturday and Sunday to hand out trophies.

On Saturday, she watched the women’s singles final and presented winner Linda Noskova with the Venus Rosewater Dish.

On Sunday, after the men’s singles final she presented Sinner with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy.

George and Charlotte have both attended Wimbledon matches over the past few years.

The Wimbledon sighting comes days after William’s brother Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their kids Archie and Lilibet met with the King in the U.K.