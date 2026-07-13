Celebrity News July 13, 2026
Paul Wesley Marries Model GF Natalie Kuckenburg
“The Vampire Diaries” alum Paul Wesley is married again!
Over the weekend, Wesley, 43, tied the knot with model Natalie Kuckenburg, 26.
On Monday, Natalie shared the news on Instagram.
Along with some wedding photos, Natalie wrote while referencing their dog, “Mr. and Mrs. 💍 and the Best Boy Greg 🐾.”
For their special day, Natalie wore a Galia Lahav dress.
After seeing the post, Paul’s “Vampire Diaries” co-star Nina Dobrev commented, “Congratulations!!!!.”
The wedding comes a year after Paul popped the question.
Last year, Natalie announced their engagement by posting a pic of her diamond sparkler, writing on Instagram, “Yes 🤍
Always and forever.”
The pair were first romantically linked in 2022, the same year that he called it quits with ex-wife Ines de Ramon.
Paul Wesley & Ines de Ramon Finalize DivorceView Story
Ines is now dating Brad Pitt.