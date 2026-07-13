Molly Shannon & Will Ferrell React to His SKIMS Underwear Campaign (Exclusive)

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Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are dishing on their new comedy series “The Hawk.”

“Extra” spoke with Molly and Will, who reacted to his SKIMS underwear campaign as his character Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins.

Molly called it “genius marketing,” while Will joked that the campaign was causing “riots on the streets."

When asked about physically prepping for the role, Will quipped, “The whole goal was to do this show to get me a SKIMS campaign.”

Ferrell noted that his character was “thrilled” to be part of the campaign.

Will recently appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where he did a Molly Shannon impression.

Since she didn’t see his interview, Ferrell gave her an impression, which had her cracking up!

After doing the impression, Will said, “Molly Shannon, oh my God, she makes you feel like you’re telling the most interesting story… She makes you feel so good.”

Shannon “loved” the impression, saying, “Why Will’s a brilliant performer, actor, comedian is because he really pays attention… He can imitate anyone.”

As for what they want the audience to take away from the series, Will said, “There’s more than just a sports comedy… It is really about how fun and crazy the characters are and the family dynamic and the love/hate we all have for each other.”