Mark Ballas Talks Judging ‘DWTS’ Spin-Off & Hardest Part of Being a Pro (Exclusive)

Disney/Chrys Davis

Mark Ballas is dishing on judging the new spin-off series “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” premiering July 13 on ABC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Mark about the series and heading back to “Chicago” on Broadway from July 20-August 16.

As for why he wanted to be a part of “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” Mark explained, “It was really cool to be a part of just because I think it lets you into the process of what the pros go through.”

“Throughout the journey, you get to see the different type of challenges that the pros come up against, which is, like, choreography challenges, group work challenges, creating chemistry, being able to pivot on a dime, like, if your celebrity can’t handle the thing that you originally planned,” Ballas went on. “There’s all these twists and turns.”

Ballas is a judge and noted that there’s a difference between an excellent dancer who can execute and a dancer who can execute and also create, mentor, and pivot on a dime.

Mark stressed the importance of being able to “pivot,” saying, “You have to have a Plan B, C,D, and be able to be flexible.”

When asked how he felt to be on the other side, Ballas admitted, “It’s hard… There’s part of me that obviously I have to be strict and call the things I see it and help them get ready for the gauntlet that’s coming but at the same time, I also feel for them when it’s a rough week.”

Robert Irwin will be hosting the show.

Mark raved, “He’s fantastic. He can do everything, like, boy can dance, he can host, catch crocodiles. You name, he can do it.”

Mark’s close friend and “Extra” host Derek Hough is also involved in the show.

Ballas said, “Having someone like him, who can really see it from all angles, who’s direct, but also will give you constructive criticism is essential as a young dancer who’s trying to get into that next phase."

Of their relationship, Mark said, “We essentially are brothers, you know? We went to high school together, went to college together, we trained, danced together, we moved to LA to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ together. We were roommates. He was the best man at my wedding. I was the best man at his wedding.”

Ballas also opened up about hitting the stage for “Chicago,” which he pointed out is the “longest running American musical of all time."

He quipped, “If you’re in New York, you want to come see me on Broadway, I’ll be playing Billy Flynn again in ‘Chicago.’”