Celebrity News July 13, 2026
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lake Vacation Pics with Lewis Hamilton & Her Kids
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a cozy summer vacation with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton!
The reality star posted a carousel of pics from their lake trip with her four kids, North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.
Kardashian wrote in the caption, “Summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋.”
In one photo, Kim smiles alongside Lewis and Chicago.
The other photos show off the family fun, from playing with sparklers to riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers to doing cartwheels on the lawn.
It appears the vacation took place over the July 4th weekend, with lots of red, white, and blue and a table decorated with American flags in the centerpieces.
Kim and Lewis first sparked dating rumors in February, when TMZ posted photos and videos of the pair arriving at a Paris hotel in the same SUV.
They went Instagram official on his account in April and on hers in June.
People reports on July 2, during a fan event, broadcaster David Croft told Lewis, “Lewis, on the track and off the track, you are a much happier man this year, and for everyone here, that is great to see.”
Kim Kardashian Hard Launches Lewis Hamilton Relationship with Funny VideoView Story
Another race car driver added, “Is that because it’s a fast car or a new girlfriend?”
At first Hamilton praised his team, and then gave his girlfriend a shout-out, saying, “And of course, of course, it’s Kim.”