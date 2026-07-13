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Kim Kardashian enjoyed a cozy summer vacation with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton!

The reality star posted a carousel of pics from their lake trip with her four kids, North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.

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Kardashian wrote in the caption, “Summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋.”

In one photo, Kim smiles alongside Lewis and Chicago.

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The other photos show off the family fun, from playing with sparklers to riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers to doing cartwheels on the lawn.

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It appears the vacation took place over the July 4th weekend, with lots of red, white, and blue and a table decorated with American flags in the centerpieces.

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Kim and Lewis first sparked dating rumors in February, when TMZ posted photos and videos of the pair arriving at a Paris hotel in the same SUV.

They went Instagram official on his account in April and on hers in June.

People reports on July 2, during a fan event, broadcaster David Croft told Lewis, “Lewis, on the track and off the track, you are a much happier man this year, and for everyone here, that is great to see.”

Another race car driver added, “Is that because it’s a fast car or a new girlfriend?”