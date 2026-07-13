Television July 13, 2026
‘Extra’ Announces 2 Daytime Emmy Nominations (Exclusive)
The countdown to the Emmys continues with the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards.
The nominations are announced tomorrow, but we have the privilege of announcing the nominees in two categories today… Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor.
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, “The View”
Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”
Jennifer Hhudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri”
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Eric Braeden, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)
Steve Burton, “General Hospital” (ABC)
Scott Clifton, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)
Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)
Christian Jules le Blanc, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)
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The full list of nominees will be announced on Tuesday, July 14, via press release and at NATAS social media channels at 12 noon ET/9 a.m. PT.
We will see who takes home the gold when the winners are announced on Friday, October 30.