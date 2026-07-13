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Hollywood is mourning the death of Sam Neill, who died at 78 on July 13.

Director Steven Spielberg, who referenced Sam’s early movies “Sleeping Dogs,” “My Brillant Career,” “Omen III: The Final Conflict,” and “Dead Calm,” told Variety, “I owe a debt of gratitude to Roger Donaldson, Gillian Armstrong, Graham Baker and Phillip Noyce for casting Sam Neill in the roles in which he was so brilliant that brought him to my attention and led to his playing Dr. Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic Park.’”

Steven added, “Sam was exceptionally collaborative. It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children.”

Spielberg ended his statement, saying, “I adored making all the ‘Jurassic’ movies with him. Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our ‘Jurassic’ family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

Laura Dern, who was Sam’s co-star in “Jurassic Park,” told the outlet, “Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit. He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

Toni Collette, who worked with Sam in “Dirty Deeds” and “A Long Way Day,” wrote on Instagram, “Love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are.”

On her Instagram Story, Toni wrote, “My friend Sam left us this morning. Yes, he was an incredible actor. But he was also the most beautiful, decent gentleman. A big hearted king with a dry, hilarious wit.”

She went on, “I feel so lucky to have known him. When I think of Sam I always see him giggling. It is a terribly sad day (heartbroken emoji). Rest in peace, dear Sam.”

Nicole Kidman told The Sydney Morning Herald, “Sam was one of the greats, a joy to be around. We met when I was just 18 and he took me under his wing and we stayed friends for life. He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Richard E. Grant reflected on their friendship on Instagram, writing, “Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018. An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life.”

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Alan Cumming called Sam “a glorious beautiful man,” adding, “You are missed. Sorry to the family for your immense loss.”

News broke about Neill’s passing on his Instagram account.

His account carried a statement that read, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

It went on, “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Just months ago, Neill revealed that he was cancer-free.

Neill opened up to 7News Australia about his battle with a blood cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Sam explained, “I've been living with a particular type of lymphoma. I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business but it was keeping me alive.”

He went on, “Then the chemo stopped working. I was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn't ideal, obviously.”

His doctors switched him to an immunotherapy treatment called CAR T-cell therapy.

Neill said of the results, “I've just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body. That’s an extraordinary thing. I'm very, very excited that this can happen.”

Sam had shared his cancer diagnosis in 2023, telling The Guardian, “I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments. But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive.”