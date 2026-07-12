Sen. Lindsey Graham's Cause of Death: Same Affliction That Killed John Ritter

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Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who had been a prominent figure in national politics since 1995, died suddenly Saturday evening at his home in South Carolina.

He was 71.

Graham’s office released a statement confirming his passing: “On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Now, his office has confirmed his cause of death as being an aortic dissection, or a tear in the aorta, an occurrence that often leads to death. It has killed celebrities included Lucille Ball, John Ritter and Alan Thicke.

On X, Taylor Reidy revealed, “The following information is from the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia’s preliminary findings regarding Senator Graham’s death: ’The preliminary examination findings were: - Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.’ The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death.”

Graham was in the U.S. House of Representatives 1995-2003, and had served as a senator since 2003, succeeding Strom Thurmond.

He had once been a close ally of Sen. John McCain and future President Joe Biden, but later became a sharp critic of Biden’s.

Biden remembered Graham on X, writing, “Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham.”



“Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. We disagreed often, and sometimes loudly. Lindsey and I did agree on the profound importance of public service. Like me, he loved the Senate as an institution, even with all its flaws and complexities. To his family, his staff, his constituents in South Carolina, and everyone who loved him: Jill and I are keeping you in our prayers.”

Known as a military hawk, he was a House impeachment manager during President Clinton's impeachment trial and ran for president in 2016.

He had just returned from a trip to Ukraine when he took ill and died.