Madonna Celebrates #1 Album with NYC Club Bash

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Following similar parties in L.A. and London, Madonna continued her "Confessions II" album rollout with a bash held at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York — and continued to demonstrate the fact that no one parties like the Queen of Pop!

Even better, the party coincided with today's announcement by Billboard that her 15th studio album has become her 10th no. 1. That makes her the first act ever to achieve a no. 1 album in the U.S. in the 2020s with a no. 1 in three other decades (she missed in the '90s) and also only the fourth act in U.S. chart history to have at least 10 no. 1 albums and 10 no. 1 singles (she has 12 of those).

The party was held at the Knockdown in Queens.

The late-night/early-morning event was invite-only, with lucky fans winning coveted spots in the days leading up to the doors opening.

Fans queued up outside, then passed between giant, inflatable legs, a re-creation of an image Madonna posed for to promote "Confessions II."

Matthew Rettenmund

Inside, the facility was decked out to resemble her the "Good for the Soul" portion of her "Confessions II" short film, complete with green lasers and a fog machine.

After DJ sets by Sam E, Junior Sanchez, and Fcukers, Madonna's "Confessions II" co-producer and co-writer Stuart Price came on, with Madonna taking the stage at 1:11 a.m.

Clad in a form-fitting pink jacket and wrap-around skirt, fishnets, silver boots, and rose-colored glasses, she spent 43 minutes vamping and singing along to the album cuts "One Step Away," "Love Without Words," "School," "Danceteria," and "I Feel So Free," her most recent radio single "Bring Your Love," and her classics "Thief of Hearts," "Get Together," and "Hung Up."

Dancing atop the DJ booth, she told the crowd, "I love you, New York!" and revealed she'd written "Danceteria" for the city that became her adopted home when she moved there in the late '70s.

The party, sponsored by the telehealth platform Mistr, which provides free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to combat the spread of HIV, attracted Emmy winner Evan Peters, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, pop princess Kim Petras, singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira, "Titanique" star Frankie James Grande, MuuMuse writer Bradley Stern, and Mistr's CEO Tristan Schukraft aka "the CEO of Everything Gay."