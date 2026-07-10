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Teddy Swims and his girlfriend Raiche Wright have called it quits a year after welcoming their first child together.

Swims confirmed the breakup in a press release about his new song “Break Up in Reverse.”

According to Swims, the song “really hits home for me right now and where I am in my life.”

He added, “Upon writing this song and my next album, I’ve been going through it with my relationship with my baby’s mother coming to an end.”

Inspired by Nas’ song “Rewind,” Swims noted, “So, we thought, how beautiful would it be if we took the same idea but wrote it about my relationship?”

On Teddy’s song, he sings, “I wish we could break up in reverse / Every night would get better instead of getting worse / I’d watch you slowly slip back into my hands / Say goodbye to me in the beginning / And love me in the end.”

In the video, Teddy is surrounded by broken furniture at the beginning and things slowly reverse back to show how things once were.

Over a year ago, “Extra” spoke with Teddy at the Grammys, where he gushed about a then pregnant Raiche.