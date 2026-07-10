Disney/Heidi Gutman

Robert Irwin sat down with “Extra” to chat about hosting the new “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.”

He teased the show, saying, “I feel that it’s a privilege to be part of this team ushering in a new era for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and our first real look behind the curtain at what it is to be a pro. Anyone who’s a fan of the show is gonna have a far deeper appreciation of what it is to be a pro on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

What will fans see? “We get to watch this crop of 12 people, the best and brightest, these amazing young up-and-comers who are hungry for the biggest job in dance,” he said. “And we get to watch them at their height. This is like the Ferraris of the ballroom. Like, these are the top echelon. And we get to see them pour their heart out to earn what is so important to them.”

Robert also talked about working with Mark Ballas and his mom Shirley Ballas, saying, “Mark and Shirley, they bring that family vibe. They bring the mother-and-son energy. It is hilarious because a lot of the time they agree on things and a lot of the time they don’t. And both are entertaining.”

Irwin added of the dynamics on set, “The first episode, it’s me, it’s Mark, Derek [Hough], Shirley. I mean Derek and Mark are brothers basically… and Derek I’ve known him since I was 9 years old, 10 years old, so it feels like this family atmosphere, and it is warm. It’s so important that we have that, too, in a show that is cutthroat-intense, adrenaline-filled, like, dramatic as well. To have it rooted in a sense of warmth and fun and family is very, very valuable.”

Plus, could we ever see Robert as the Bachelor?

"I hate to burst the bubble, but ‘The Bachelor’s’ not on the cards,” he said. “It's not happening. I'm so sorry. It’s definitely not for me. All power to anyone who’s doing that show. Good on 'em. But definitely no, that is certainly not in the future for me."

He continued, "My job as an environmentalist, it's to bring the cause of wildlife conservation and also the spirit of passion and positivity to as many people as possible. I got to do that on 'Dancing with the Stars.' But I did it because I love the show. I'm such a fan of 'Dancing with the Stars' and I have been since my sister did it. But I think that's the extent of my reality shows, I think. Yeah, 'The Bachelor' is a 100 percent not gonna happen."

He added of his love life, "It's one part of my life I keep very private, but, you know, the love that you have in your life, not only in a relationship but in your family, in your friends, to be surrounded by people that lift you up, to be surrounded by love, to be surrounded by that support. I have so many people in my life that I am so dang grateful for that keep me on the path. They really do keep me going towards my true north, and I'm so incredibly grateful for that, honestly."