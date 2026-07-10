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Jennifer Pedranti is clearing up “rumblings” about her son’s involvement in a California wildfire this week.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Instagram Stories to confirm one of her kids was connected to the seven-acre Ladera Ranch fire.

The reality star shares Harrison, 22, Dawson, 19, Greyson, 16, Everleigh, 14, and Dominic, 12, with ex-husband William Pedranti. She did not name the child linked to the fire.

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“I would like to clear up the rumblings of my son having involvement in the Ladera Ranch fire,” she said. “He and others were involved. My ex-husband and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.”

Pedranti continued, “We were so thankful there was no property damage and nobody was hurt. The fire [department] and police were absolutely amazing and gave these boys a lesson they will never forget.”

Jennifer explained, “There were no arrests made, but consequences for actions are being put into place. He will be taking a fire safety course to make sure a mistake like this never happens again. There are consequences within our family and we will make sure our son learns from this accident.”