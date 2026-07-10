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It was a family reunion for King Charles, 77, and his grandchildren Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to People magazine that Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle, and their children met with the King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, the King’s country estate in Gloucestershire, England.

This marks Charles’ first time seeing the kids in four years, when Harry and his family attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

People adds that the meeting was private and there will likely be no photos released.

Prince Harry arrived solo in the U.K. on Monday and was busy ramping up for next year’s Invictus Games.

At first, reports circulated that the family would be traveling together for a visit. That itinerary was reportedly scrapped over security concerns. Harry and Meghan lost their publicly funded security when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

On Thursday, The Telegraph reported that Meghan and the kids would now be joining, but would not make any public appearances.

Harry and his family now live in California. He has been vocal about wanting to visit his family, despite a royal rift, however the loss of security has been a sticking point.

There was also drama over Prince Harry's accomodations on the trip.

In a statement earlier this week, Harry’s spokesperson told People magazine that the royal family’s offer for him to stay at Buckingham Palace was rescinded after he formally accepted.