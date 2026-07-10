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Legendary model Paulina Porizkova is married!

Paulina and her beau Jeff Greenstein have tied the knot in Italy.

In a spread for Elle Czech, the couple confirmed their marriage.

Days ago, the couple discussed the difficult process of getting married in Italy.

Paulina shared on Instagram, “Getting legally married in Italy as an Italian is complicated enough. When you add the combo of two foreign people, you’re talking about roughly seven months of paperwork. And the fun seemingly never ends, even once you’re declared married.”

“We have so much to share with you all, but at the moment we’re also trying to see all of our loved ones who traveled some distances to be here, and just enjoy our favorite place with our favorite people,” Paulina noted.

The wedding comes a year after Jeff popped the question to Paulina after two years of dating.

At the time, Paulina broke the news of their engagement while showing off her ring!

She quipped in an Instagram video, “He asked.”