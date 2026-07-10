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Days after news broke out about Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s separation, her rep is sounding off!

Her rep shut down false rumors of infidelity, telling People magazine, “The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship.”

“They have deep love and care for one another,” the rep continued. “There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.”

Earlier this week, everyone was wondering about the state of Margaret and Jack’s three-year marriage after she was missing from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Jack brought his sister Rachel Antonoff instead of Margaret.

While one source told People magazine that they are “figuring it out,” another added, “They love each other deeply. They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity.”

To fuel more rumors, Margaret has also cleaned up her Instagram, removing their wedding photos.

Months ago, Margaret changed her Instagram handle from @isimolady to @margaretqualley23. “Isimo” was in reference to his band the Bleacher’s song “Isimo.”

Last month, the Bleachers also cut “Margaret” from their setlist of their Bleachers Forever tour.