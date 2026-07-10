Las Vegas Summer Entertainment Is Stacked! Fireworks, Concerts & More

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Las Vegas has something for everyone this summer from weekend fireworks in July to concerts and comedy!

Benson Boone is bringing his Wanted Man tour to T-Mobile Arena, while country super star Kenny Chesney is headed to the Sphere. Top-selling boy band the Backstreet Boys will also return to the Sphere this summer for another two-month run starting July 16.

Global artist Kelly Clarson returns to the Colosseum on July 17 with her show designed exclusively for this residency.

Comedian Martin Lawrence will be performing at Resorts World, while veteran “Saturday Night Live” member Leslie Jones headlines the Palms Casino Resort and Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Visitors can also have a float, grab some popcorn and settle in for “dive-in movies” at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where Hollywood classics like “Oceans 11” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” light up the giant marquee.

For a night filled with live music and poolside dancing, head to Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort.