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Kimberly Stewart just confirmed she welcomed her second child… a year ago!

The 46-year-old shared a photo of her son on Instagram Stories as he celebrated his first birthday.

In the photo, the little one enjoys some cake in his high chair, however, he has a white heart emoji over his face. He’s wearing a blue T-shirt and plaid pants and there are festive blue balloons behind him.

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On his high chair tray is a small white cake topped with blueberries, raspberries, and a “1” candle.

Kimberly announced her pregnancy in March 2025. At the time, she showed off her baby bump and wrote, “Baby boy coming soon.”

Stewart, the daughter of Rod Stewart and Alana Stewart, did not share any further details.

Kimberly is also the mother of Delilah, 14, her daughter with ex Benicio del Toro.

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