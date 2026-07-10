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“Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets died in April, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Now, TMZ has released the 911 call his girlfriend placed after she heard a gunshot inside the house.

On the call, his girlfriend sounds in shock as she tells the operator, “I think he just killed himself,” adding, “I just heard a gun go off.”

The operator asks if she saw anything, and the girlfriend replies, “I don’t want to look,” explaining he was “in the office.” She had gone out to the garage.

When asked if he had ever threatened to harm himself, she said, “No, he’s had insomnia.”

She added, “I know he’s been just frustrated with this no sleep and his kid.” The girlfriend called it all “terrible, terrible.”

Lake Havasu Police confirmed in April that Sheets, 67, died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Earlier this week, according to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, a note at the scene said, “I could not take anymore, the Facebook bullying. F**k you, [redacted].”

The note was in a black basket in a bathroom near where Darrell’s body was found.

The police report confirmed that police reached out to someone Sheets claimed bullied him. They described the person as “extremely uncooperative,” and the person claimed they were “nowhere near” Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where Sheets died.

According to the report, the person also claimed they were receiving “death threats.”

Police previously addressed the cyber bullying claims.

In April, Sgt. Kyle Ridgway from the LHCPD told People magazine in a statement, “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations. And that is a part of the active investigation.”