Meghan Markle & Kids Will Join Prince Harry in the U.K. This Week (Report)

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It seems Prince Harry and his family may have changed their travel plans.

Prince Harry arrived solo in the U.K. on Monday, and now The Telegraph reports Meghan Markle and their kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, will be joining him after all.

At first, reports circulated that the family would be traveling together for a visit. That itinerary was reportedly scrapped over security concerns. Harry and Meghan lost their publicly funded security when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

Now, it seems the family will join Harry, but The Telegraph reports they will not make any public appearances.

The couple, who live in California, hasn’t traveled to the U.K. with the kids in four years, when they attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The Mirror previously reported that Harry was “frantically” trying to obtain private security for the family.