‘Love Island USA’ Alum Kaylor Martin Says Trinity & Bryce Are a Lock to Win! (Exclusive)

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Ahead of the “Love Island USA” Season 8 finale, Kaylor Martin chatted with “Extra” about this season’s couples.

The finale will be down to the final four or five couples competing for the $100,000 grand prize.

As of right now, before two are eliminated, the remaining six couples are Aniya and Carl, Kayda and Zach, Trinity and Bryce, Melanie and Sincere, Tierra and KC, and Kenzie and Dylan.

Die-hard fans of the show think that Trinity and Bryce are the frontrunners to take home the grand prize — and Kaylor agrees!

She said, “Absolutely, they’re going to win it all. I hate to say this, I don’t think any other couple holds a candle to them.”

“At first, it was slow-burning, but you can really tell that they have a lot of chemistry and they’re just so excited to see each other,” Kaylor explained.

While she understands why a couple would want to take it slow and wait like Kayda and Zach, Kaylor noted, “Like for me, I know what I know... Everyone works differently but I think that Trinity and Bryce definitely have the most chemistry.”

As for the couples in the villa looking for true love, Kaylor kept it real, saying, “They all have a good chance of having love outside the villa, too, but it is really hard.”

While she’s rooting for Trinity and Bryce, Kaylor is cheering on “all the girls in there.”

Kaylor also dished on her relationship with Torrin Dunn and moving in together!

She shared, “It was really scary. I’ve never lived with a man before, but we did long-distance for a year and it was really hard, but they do say, like, long-distance makes the heart grow fonder, and it sure did.”

Kaylor called Torrin “my best friend,” adding, “He is my biggest supporter and cheerleader and he believes in me and he always chooses me.”

How did Kaylor know that Torrin was right for her?

She said, “He didn’t care. Like, he wasn’t on social media. He didn’t care that I was on ‘Love Island.’ He doesn’t make TikToks. He’s just a normal guy and he like understands this industry because he does work for a talent agency, like he knows the other sides of things, but ultimately just, like, getting to know me and being there for me and caring and just, like, the little things do matter.”

For those obsessed with love, Kaylor is hosting an exclusive FanDuel Casino Watch party at the Asbury Hotel on July 12.

She said, “I love meeting fans and interacting with them and hearing the stories and one of those fans will be awarded $100,000 this weekend."