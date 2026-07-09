Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her 40th Birthday in the Hamptons!

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Lindsay Lohan just turned 40 on July 2... and she celebrated in style!

Page Six reports the actress reserved part of Le Bilboquet, a restaurant in Sag Harbor, New York, for herself and 60 guests.

Her husband Bader Shammas and her famous family were reportedly in attendance, including mom Dina; dad Michael; and siblings Ali, Dakota and Michael Jr.

Ryan Thomas Roth/Instagram

Close friends Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha, who was Lindsay’s co-star in “Irish Wish,” also made the guest list, as well as socialite Andrew Warren, Ryan Thomas Roth (son of skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth) and producer Hilary Shor.

A source told Page Six that the party enjoyed a cocktail reception ahead of a surf-and-turf dinner.

Andrew Warren/Instagram

Ryan shared a video of Lindsay with a gorgeous pink floral cake as guests sang “Happy Birthday.” In the video, Ayesha is seated at Lohan’s side as LiLo’s dad Michael snaps pics.

Andrew posted another video, this one showing confetti raining down on Lindsay and her friends and family.

Page Six reports the “Mean Girls” star gave a speech, saying, “Some of you have known me since I was a little girl and some have become lifelong friends along the way. Every one of you has helped shape the person that I am today.”

Lindsay shared a similar sentiment on her Instagram as she reflected on each decade of her life.

She said of her first 10 years, “I was already working before I even understood what discipline meant. I’ve been in this business since I was 18 months old.”

As for her twenties, she said, “Everything moved fast, often faster than I could process… There was success, attention, expectation — and underneath it a girl still figuring herself out."

Lindsay, who married Bader in 2022 and welcomed son Luai in 2023, said her thirties “changed everything in the most meaningful ways.”

She wrote, “I got married, became a mother, and understood a deeper kind of love, one that reshaped what truly matters… I’m no longer searching for who I am — I’m living it.”