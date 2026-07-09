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Justin Baldoni is opening up for the first time since a settlement was reached in the “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Blake Lively.

He made a video with his wife Emily Baldoni addressing their painful journey. They did not mention Blake by name.

Justin explained, “We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say, because Lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to.”

After talking and praying, Emily said, “This feels like the moment,” adding, “There’s so much to say.”

They insisted there was too much to say in one video, but Emily shared, “But what does feel important is that we can genuinely say that we are sitting here today feeling immense gratitude for so many things, and so many people and so many things that have happened to us.”

Justin added, “Gratitude has saved us.”

Emily said that while they are grateful, “It doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years. We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. So much to unpack.”

She said, “The truth is, reality is there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family, which also makes it hard to speak.”

Justin weighed in, “What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years. That created so much noise, and we didn’t want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course.”

Emily said, “The truth and the facts have spoken for themselves and here we are.”

Justin said when people see them on the street they want to know how they are doing.

He shared, “We are healing. If you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear. It looks different every day. We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real, and what matters. It’s this. It’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith.”

Justin said to Emily, “You had a prayer at the beginning, which was that you prayed that people would have discernment and so many of you had discernment… and you have given your time to fight for us and thank you does not feel like enough.”

Emily added that there is “so much more to say” and “that time will come.”

For now, she said they are going to “focus on healing and hanging out with our kiddos and enjoying life.”

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation and filed a lawsuit. Baldoni denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that was officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.

After they settled in May, the judge did not award Blake any punitive damages, but did order Justin to pay her legal fees related to his countersuit.