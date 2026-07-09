Jennifer Garner Confesses She’s Much Less Put Together Than We Think! (Exclusive)

Randy Shropshire/Peacock

Jennifer Garner and Chloë Sevigny are dishing on their new miniseries “The Five Star Weekend.”

"Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the two about the series, which centers on Jennifer’s character Hollis, who's trying to distract herself from grief over her husband’s death by organizing the perfect girls’ weekend in Nantucket.

In the series, Hollis is a famed chef, who is very put together. We all think of Jennifer as something of a domestic goddess, but she confessed she's not quite as organized as we think!

Garner commented, “People think that I’m actually quite put together and Type A… they think I’m much more organized than I am. I’m actually like type Z. I have really strong people around me who keep me on my toes and remind me what day of the week it is and what exit to get off.”

“If those boundaries and guardrails didn’t exist for me, I would be in Lala land wandering around, like stumbling over a pile of dirty laundry,” Jennifer admitted.

The series is seemingly a cautionary tale about social media where everything appears to be perfect, even when its not actually the case in real life.

Garner said, “I think all of us are constantly navigating and reworking our relationship with social media. You put everything out there. ‘Oh, this is too much. Wait, now it’s too fake. Oh, now we need more authenticity.’ It’s a very hard thing to have in an ongoing way because you want to be real, you want to be open and at the same time, your kids maybe do deserve privacy at a certain point.”

As for how she balances social media, Jennifer answered, “I don’t share very often and I’m very open about anything having to do with me… I’m very private on behalf of people in my life.”

Chloë likes to use social media as a tool, saying, “I find it kind of empowering as a tool because the internet is so vast… here’s a place where I can curate how I want to be seen.”

She elaborated, “I’ll go to an actress’ page before I’ll Google her because I want to see how she wants to present herself or photos of her when she is more candid.”

The ladies also dished on what they’d want to do for the perfect girls’ weekend.

Chloë shared, “I would want a gaggle of girls that were all into different things. I could like have everybody who has intense passions about something, share those passions and teach the other girls something about what they’re into… to surround myself with women who are into different things and to learn from them.”

Jennifer chimed in, “What actually will make the weekend really is if you have the right group… I have literally had my girlfriends come and spend the night at my house and we’ve ordered takeout and just slept in bunk beds at my house and that was as cozy as it gets.”

As for what to expect as the series progresses, Garner teased, “Everything starts falling apart. Judy Greer really shows up and that’s where things take a nasty turn.”