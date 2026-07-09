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Celebrity News July 09, 2026

Jason Kelce on the ‘Good Time’ He Had at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

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Jason Kelce is dishing on his night out at brother Travis Kelce’s wedding to Taylor Swift.

Travis and Taylor said “I do” at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Page Six reports that during the American Century Championship in Nevada, told one fan it was “great” and smiling told another, “It was a good time.”

One spectator asked if drank more or less than 15 beers at the nuptials and Jason replied, “Way over.”

People magazine reports his wife Kylie Kelce was also at the event and told a fan the wedding was “incredible.”

Jason served as Travis’ best man, while Taylor’s brother Austin was her man of honor.

People magazine reports Jason and Kylie’s daughters served as flower girls. It’s unclear if all four girls — Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 1 — participated or just the older daughters.

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