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Jaime King and Taylor Swift were close friends a decade ago, but the actress reportedly did not attend Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce.

Taylor and Travis hosted 1,000 guests at their Madison Square Garden wedding on Friday, July 3. People magazine reports Jaime and her son Leo, Swift’s godson, weren’t there.

King’s publicist Jane Owen told Page Six, “The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’s godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances.”

Owen continued, “Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break.”

Jaime had previously told Us Weekly she was happy when Taylor and Travis got engaged, “I’m f**king stoked. Like, this is absolutely — this is the person. This is her person. Yeah, I’m so happy.”

In 2015, Jaime opened up to "Extra" about choosing Taylor to be Leo's godmother.

“It's not about who she is or what she does. For me, in the lineage of our family, choosing a godmother is something that's very, very sacred for us,” King revealed. “When you look at what she's done, and what she does within the world, when you look at how positive and beautiful… and what she gives her fans, and how unconditionally loving she is, she's so authentic there's not one thing that she does that's not real to her.”