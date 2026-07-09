Hannah Waddingham Promises ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 ‘Will Not Disappoint’ (Exclusive)

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Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about their new action-comedy series “Ride or Die.”

In the show, the stars play best friends Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer). Debbie’s world is turned upside down when she finds out Judith is an international assassin!

Hannah did her own stunts and admitted at the time, she didn’t know if she made the right choice.

Waddingham said, “I didn't think so at the time and for many months afterwards, but now watching it back I am a little bit walking prouder than I was yesterday. I don't often toot my own horn like that, but I'm really glad I mangled myself senseless to get the result."

She said her injuries were “not long-lasting ones,” adding, “You're going to get the knocks and horrible knocks along the way.”

Octavia had three stunt people for her scenes! She explained, “I did have action sequences, but they were not as involved as Hannah. Hannah had to do combat scenes where she had to learn choreography. I didn't have to learn choreography at all. So it was, for me, wrapping my brain around, ‘If I jump three feet down, am I gonna break a bone? I don't know that I want to do that.’”

The most unglamorous part of the shoot? Olivia said, “Wearing the same outfit over and over and over.”

Hannah added, “For 5,000 days.”

Hannah also teased what’s in store for “Ted Lasso” Season 4, dropping on Apple TV+ August 5.

She dished, “I'm really thrilled that Jason [Sudeikis] put pen to paper and that he and Brendan Hunt and the rest of our writing team were basically put back in the cupboard that I wanted them to be put in to write more beautiful stuff because this season will not disappoint in any way, shape, or form."