‘All American’: Michael Evans Behling on Jordan Baker’s Growth Over 8 Seasons (Exclusive)

Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Michael Evans Behling hit the red carpet for the “All American” Season 8 L.A. premiere on Wednesday night.

“Extra” spoke with Michael about his character Jordan Baker’s journey from an angry and brooding kid to someone people can look up to.

Evans said, “I think his journey is one of significant growth. To be able to play that and live that life for eight years has been fantastic.”

Personally, Michael shared that he’s also been on “so many life journeys” over the last eight years with health, love, and family.

He noted, “Just to be able to sit in a room and be comfortable with myself a whole lot more than I was back in 2018 is a really great feeling.”

Evans called the final season a “love letter” to fans, saying, “Hopefully everybody finds the love continues to find the love.”

Michael also teased how the final season all takes place over one week, adding, “We’re taking a page out of ‘The Pitt’ book, which is exciting.”

Evans noted that there will be a lot of “strong adult moments that will take place between some characters.”

Michael also confirmed the return of Samantha Logan and Daniel Ezra.