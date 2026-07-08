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Travis Kelce and his brother Jason were ranking highlights on the season finale of their “New Heights” podcast, and to no one’s surprise, Taylor’s appearance came in at number one!

In the episode, which was recorded before their wedding, Travis recalled his proposal to Taylor, which happened after her highly anticipated interview on “New Heights” on August 13, 2025.

He said, “Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording, the entire time I’m planning, like, I’m going to ask this woman to marry me after.”

According to Travis, the episode is “one I'll remember forever.”

Less than a week ago, Travis and Taylor exchanged vows in front of 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden.

It was an emotional affair for the couple.

A source tells People magazine that Travis was moved as Taylor talked about how kind he was in high school.

The insider said, “Taylor talked about how Travis was the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime. And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school. It was so special.”

Another source shared, “Travis was very emotional during the vows.”

Two wedding guests also confirmed to NBC News that the singer and Kansas City Chiefs player wrote their own vows and said Taylor sang parts of hers.

One of the guests said, “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional.”

People also reports that the vows lasted about 20 minutes and that Taylor and Travis read them from gold books.