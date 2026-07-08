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Police have revealed Darrell Sheets’ apparent suicide note.

The “Storage Wars” alum, 67, died in April from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, a note at the scene said, “I could not take anymore, the Facebook bullying. F**k you, [redacted].”

The note was in a black basket in a bathroom near where Darrell’s body was found.

The police report confirmed that police reached out to someone Sheets claimed bullied him. They described the person as “extremely uncooperative,” and the person claimed they were “nowhere near” Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where Sheets died.

According to the report, the person also claimed they were receiving “death threats.”

TMZ adds that the police report stated Darrell’s girlfriend told investigators that he couldn’t sleep and he got up during the night. She saw him in the doorway to his office. He told her to go back to bed. Afterward she heard a gunshot and called 911.

Police previously addressed the cyber bullying claims.

In April, Sgt. Kyle Ridgway from the LHCPD told People magazine in a statement, “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations. And that is a part of the active investigation.”