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Actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff have reportedly called it quits after nearly three years of marriage.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the two have separated.

While one source described their relationship as “rocky,” another added that Margaret and Jack are “figuring things out.”

Split rumors have been rampant since Jack attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding last week without Margaret.

Jack brought his sister Rachel Antonoff instead of Margaret.

To fuel more rumors, Margaret has also cleaned up her Instagram, removing their wedding photos.

Months ago, Margaret changed her Instagram handle from @isimolady to @margaretqualley23. “Isimo” was in reference to his band the Bleacher’s song “Isimo.”

Last month, the Bleachers also cut “Margaret” from their setlist of their Bleachers Forever tour.

Margaret and Jack haven’t been seen together since February when they attended the Grammys.

Around the same time, Margaret made rare comments about their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair.

She shared, “I’ve always been very love-oriented. I’ve always been looking for my person, and I met Jack.”

The pair tied the knot in 2023, just two years after they sparked dating rumors.

While Qualley was less open about discussing more about their relationship, she professed, “I love my husband, my family. I love dancing and horses. I love the moon. Happy crying is the best. I love listening to Tara Brach and books on tape. And anything Jack writes.”

Jack has worked with some of the biggest artists, including Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar.

Margaret also credited Jack with giving her more confidence with her acting.